The Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) on May 25 slammed United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leaders, particularly targeting Mushalpur Town Committee Chairperson Tarulata Das and new UPPL entrant Harekrishna Pathak, accusing them of making derogatory remarks against Aboro leader Jon Das.

Addressing the media, Yadav Das, General Secretary of the GSP’s Dihira Block Committee, strongly condemned the UPPL leaders for their alleged defamatory comments made through media channels. He called the statements insulting and damaging to the integrity of the Oboro (Non-Bodo) community.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nitul Haloi, President of the GSP Baksa District Youth Wing, sharply criticized Harekrishna Pathak for making disparaging remarks against the Oboro people while purportedly speaking on behalf of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Executive Member Rakesh Brahma. Haloi accused Pathak of attempting to defame an entire community under the guise of political representation.

Issuing a stern ultimatum, the GSP warned that if the UPPL fails to take appropriate disciplinary action against both Tarulata Das and Harekrishna Pathak, the Oboro community would be forced to launch a massive gherao protest outside the residences of the two leaders. The party has threatened to mobilize over 20,000 workers and supporters to carry out the protest.