Assam GST arrests woman in Siliguri over Rs 25 crore fake ITC fraud

In a major crackdown on Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud, the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit (GIEU), Assam, has arrested a woman from Siliguri in West Bengal for her alleged involvement in a fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) racket valued at over Rs 25 crore.

The accused, identified as Trishna Barman, a native of Barama in Assam's Baksa district, is alleged to have operated a network of shell entities used to generate fake tax invoices and facilitate the fraudulent circulation of input tax credit. Officials said she had been evading arrest for several days before being traced and apprehended following a three-day search operation.

According to investigators, Barman frequently changed locations in an attempt to avoid detection. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials tracked her to a hotel in Siliguri, where she was arrested. Authorities said she is an MBA graduate from Bangalore.

The operation was carried out by the GIEU, Assam, with assistance from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police under the leadership of officer Monuj Kr Dowari. Following her arrest, Barman was produced before a court in West Bengal for transit remand and is expected to be brought to Guwahati for further investigation.

Investigators have also identified her brother, Surajit Barman, as an alleged accomplice in the multi-crore fraud. He is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. Officials said several other individuals suspected to be part of the fake invoicing network are also under investigation.

Authorities described the arrest as a significant milestone, noting that it marks the first time the Assam State GST Department has arrested an accused outside the state in connection with a tax fraud case.

Officials said the arrest represents a major breakthrough in efforts to dismantle organised fake ITC and fraudulent invoicing networks operating across state boundaries. The investigation is continuing, with more arrests and disclosures expected as the probe progresses.