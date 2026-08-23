Assam: GST authorities conduct searches at five Sribhumi businesses over alleged rubber trade tax evasion

GST authorities on Sunday, August 23 conducted enforcement operations at five business establishments in Assam’s Sribhumi district as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion in the rubber trade.

The searches were carried out at business premises in the Ratabari and Patharkandi areas. The establishments under scrutiny include Kazirbazar Rubber Enterprise, associated with Sabbir Ahmed; Safeway Solutions, linked to Shamim Ahmed; Ujala Traders, associated with Dilruba Begum; United Commercial, linked to Foyez Ahmed; and T&T Trading & Company, associated with Abu Tahir.

Officials involved in the operation said the businesses were suspected of using allegedly fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) to discharge their GST liabilities. Financial records, transaction details and other relevant documents are being examined to determine the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities.

Sribhumi is a major rubber-producing region, with substantial quantities of raw rubber transported to markets in other states. Investigators are examining whether irregularities in GST reporting and the claimed use of ITC resulted in revenue losses to the government.

The enforcement operation was conducted by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement wing of Assam under the leadership of Manuj Kr Dowari, Superintendent of State Tax. Assam Police personnel assisted the GST officials during the operation.

Officials are expected to ascertain the total value of the transactions under investigation, the amount of ITC allegedly availed irregularly and the estimated tax liability following scrutiny of the records.

Further details on documents examined or recovered and the estimated amount of tax allegedly evaded are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.