The Assam State GST Department conducted overnight searches at multiple outlets and the factory of popular food business Bharatiya Jalpan in Guwahati amid suspicions of financial discrepancies in the establishment’s accounts over nearly five years.

A large team of GST officials, assisted by police personnel, carried out searches at the establishment’s outlets in Christian Basti, Fancy Bazar near Railway Gate No. 3, and Kumarpara. The team also searched its factory in Amingaon.

The operation continued through the night, with officials spending several hours at the Christian Basti outlet. During the searches, the team reportedly seized electronic devices and collected documents and other records for examination.

Employees and representatives of the establishment were asked to assist officials during the operation.

The searches were reportedly prompted by suspected discrepancies in the establishment’s accounts over the past five years. However, the nature of the suspected irregularities and the extent of any possible tax discrepancies have not yet been officially established.

The State GST Department is examining the documents, electronic devices and other materials collected during the searches. Further details are awaited as the scrutiny progresses.

The exact findings of the operation remain unclear, and no final conclusion has been established regarding the suspected financial discrepancies.