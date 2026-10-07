Assam: GST department seizes goods-laden vehicle after locals flag suspected tax evasion in Dhubri

Alert residents in Assam’s Halakura area intercepted a commercial vehicle carrying a consignment of branded goods allegedly being transported from West Bengal without the required GST invoices and transit documents, and subsequently handed it over to the GST Department on Wednesday, October 7 evening.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-17C-8131, was reportedly transporting products of brands including Britannia, Hindustan Unilever and Ji Nandu Ji Company. According to local sources, the consignment originated in Tufanganj, West Bengal, and was headed towards Alamganj in Assam.

Residents alleged that the goods were being transported across the state border without valid documentation, in an apparent attempt to evade applicable taxes and bypass statutory transportation requirements.

Following the interception, GST officials took custody of the vehicle and brought it to Dhubri for further examination. Departmental officials are conducting a physical inspection of the consignment and verifying the inventory and accompanying documents. The authorities are expected to determine the applicable tax, fines and penalties based on the findings and provisions of the GST law.

Residents have also levelled allegations against an individual identified as Jaynal Abedin of Alamganj, claiming that he has been involved in similar instances of transporting goods across the state border without the required documentation. These allegations are yet to be independently verified by the authorities.

Preliminary checks also reportedly found that the driver of the vehicle possessed a private driving licence and did not have the required commercial driving authorisation to operate the goods vehicle.

Further investigation is underway into the alleged tax evasion, documentation violations and the reported licensing irregularity.