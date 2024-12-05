The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati, has unearthed a massive tax evasion racket involving fake invoicing schemes worth Rs 70 crore.



The investigation culminated in the arrest of Natwar Kumar Jalan, a partner at M/s Yash Associates, located on Kedar Road, Guwahati, for fraudulently claiming ₹10 crore in fake Input Tax Credit (ITC).

Sources revealed that at least a dozen suspicious firms were part of the scam, issuing bogus invoices to facilitate fraudulent ITC claims by Jalan's firm. The fake invoices, collectively valued at ₹70 crore, represent one of the largest cases of tax fraud uncovered in the region.

Jalan was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, who denied his bail plea and ordered him to 14 days of judicial custody. Authorities from the DGGI have stated that additional arrests are imminent, as the probe intensifies to dismantle the entire network behind the tax evasion scheme.

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