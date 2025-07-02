Assam GST officer honoured for cracking Rs 870 crore tax evasion racket

Surajit Gogoi, Superintendent with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Guwahati, has been conferred with a Commendation Certificate for his exemplary role in unearthing one of the largest tax evasion networks in the country.

The recognition was presented during the 8th GST Day celebrations held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

Gogoi’s work has drawn national attention for his in-depth investigation into a massive fake invoicing and shell firm racket that defrauded the exchequer of approximately ₹870 crore in GST revenue. His meticulous operation led to recoveries amounting to ₹430 crore — one of the highest enforcement achievements in recent years.

The operation also resulted in five key arrests and revealed a well-organized nexus involving forged documents, stolen credentials, and multiple layers of bogus firms. Gogoi’s enforcement efforts, officials said, have significantly contributed to raising national standards of GST intelligence and compliance monitoring.

His recognition is seen as a moment of pride for the Northeast, showcasing the growing influence of officers from the region in national financial enforcement architecture.

“Gogoi’s integrity and strategic acumen have not only helped plug revenue leaks but also reinforced public confidence in the tax system,” said a senior official from the CBIC.