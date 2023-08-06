Assam reels from a massive Goods and Services Tax (GST) scam, allegedly worth crores, perpetrated by Uday Shankar Chaurasia, the head of the pan masala distribution company 'Sikhar' in the Northeast region.

Despite the seizure of his godowns, the accused remains at large, evading arrest and raising questions about the pace of legal action.

The scandal came to light when police discovered tax evasion scheme operated by Chaurasia's distribution company, which deals primarily in the distribution of pan masala products.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.