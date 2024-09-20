Amid the ongoing heatwave, new guidelines aiming to safeguard students from the adverse effects of extreme heat have been issued in Assam's Cachar district.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav issued the guidelines, effective from September 21, 2024, directing all private, state and central government schools in the district to implement specific precautionary measures to protect students from the rising temperatures.

The revised school hours will now start at 7:30 am and conclude by 12:30 pm to avoid exposure during the hottest timings of the day. Furthermore, all morning assemblies are to be conducted inside classrooms to prevent prolonged outdoor exposure.

Schools are required to ensure that students have access to ample drinking water throughout the day and that all drinking water facilities are functional. Students are advised to refrain from wearing waistcoats and ties during this period to minimise heat retention.

Institutions must also check that all fans are operational and that classrooms are well-ventilated. In case of power outages, schools are mandated to arrange for alternate power backup systems.

These preventive measures have been put in place to ensure the health and well-being of students amidst the current heatwave. The District Magistrate's office emphasised that these guidelines are to be followed until further notice.

For any further inquiries or clarifications, school authorities have been directed to reach out to the district administration.