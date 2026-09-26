Assam, Gujarat join hands for green energy transition; e-methanol plant launched at Kandla

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a 150-tonne-per-day (TPD) E-Methanol Plant at Kandla, Gujarat, marking a step towards advancing India’s green energy transition.

The project, with an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore in its first phase, is designed to produce 150 tonnes of e-methanol per day, with an annual output of approximately 50,000 tonnes at full capacity.

The plant is expected to generate more than 3,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing a boost to industrial development and job creation.

E-methanol is being positioned as an alternative green fuel for the maritime sector, with the project aimed at supporting cleaner, low-carbon shipping and contributing to India’s broader energy transition goals.

The foundation-laying ceremony brought together leaders from Assam, Gujarat and the Union government, highlighting inter-state cooperation in advancing green energy initiatives.