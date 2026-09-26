Assam, Gujarat join hands for green energy transition; e-methanol plant launched at Kandla
Assam and Gujarat leaders, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, laid the foundation stone for a 150-TPD e-methanol plant at Kandla. The Rs 1,200 crore first-phase project is aimed at cleaner shipping, jobs and a wider green energy shift.
- First phase investment exceeds Rs 1,200 crore for the clean fuel project
- Plant capacity is 150 tonnes daily, reaching 50,000 tonnes annually
- Project is expected to create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a 150-tonne-per-day (TPD) E-Methanol Plant at Kandla, Gujarat, marking a step towards advancing India’s green energy transition.
The project, with an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore in its first phase, is designed to produce 150 tonnes of e-methanol per day, with an annual output of approximately 50,000 tonnes at full capacity.
The plant is expected to generate more than 3,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing a boost to industrial development and job creation.
E-methanol is being positioned as an alternative green fuel for the maritime sector, with the project aimed at supporting cleaner, low-carbon shipping and contributing to India’s broader energy transition goals.
The foundation-laying ceremony brought together leaders from Assam, Gujarat and the Union government, highlighting inter-state cooperation in advancing green energy initiatives.
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