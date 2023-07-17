Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on July 17 was brought to Barpeta district court pertaining to a case of molestation of a female officer.

The Barpeta police arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani following an inquiry conducted at Barpeta Road police station on April 21, 2023 based on a case lodged by a woman police officer.

Barpeta police arrested the MLA following which he was released on bail.

However, the woman police officer has lodged a complaint at Barpeta Road police station but she is not working in Barpeta district, the SP said.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Case No. 81/2022 of Barpeta Road Police Station was registered on U/S 294/323/353/354 IPC 21.4.2022 for preventing a public servant from discharging his duties and exceeding the modesty of a woman police officer.



Earlier on April 29, 2022, accusing the authorities in Assam of seeking to establish a ‘police state’, the Barpeta sessions court on Friday granted bail to Jignesh Mevani and said the Gauhati high court should consider treating his order as a PIL to curb “ongoing police excesses” in the state.

The Gujarat MLA was arrested by the Assam Police for allegedly molesting a policewoman immediately after receiving bail in a case related to tweets critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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