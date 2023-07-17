Assam: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani appears before Barpeta district court in molestation case
The Barpeta police arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani following an inquiry conducted at Barpeta Road police station on April 21, 2023 based on a case lodged by a woman police officer.
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on July 17 was brought to Barpeta district court pertaining to a case of molestation of a female officer.
The Barpeta police arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani following an inquiry conducted at Barpeta Road police station on April 21, 2023 based on a case lodged by a woman police officer.
Barpeta police arrested the MLA following which he was released on bail.
However, the woman police officer has lodged a complaint at Barpeta Road police station but she is not working in Barpeta district, the SP said.
According to the Superintendent of Police, Case No. 81/2022 of Barpeta Road Police Station was registered on U/S 294/323/353/354 IPC 21.4.2022 for preventing a public servant from discharging his duties and exceeding the modesty of a woman police officer.
Earlier on April 29, 2022, accusing the authorities in Assam of seeking to establish a ‘police state’, the Barpeta sessions court on Friday granted bail to Jignesh Mevani and said the Gauhati high court should consider treating his order as a PIL to curb “ongoing police excesses” in the state.
The Gujarat MLA was arrested by the Assam Police for allegedly molesting a policewoman immediately after receiving bail in a case related to tweets critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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