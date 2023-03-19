The Gurkha community of Lumpi in Assam is questioning the credibility of the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) as the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams were postponed due to alleged question paper leaks. The issue was raised by Arjun Chetry, the Kamrup District president of Assam Gorkha Sanmilani, during the 30th Annual conference of the Kamrup District Gorkha Kalyan Sammittee on Saturday, March 18.

Chetry, speaking at the open session of the conference, questioned the state government and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as to why the important exams were not conducted properly. "If the government conducted third and fourth grade jobs examinations properly, then why did they fail to conduct such important exams?" he asked. He added that students in the Lumpi area are suffering from mental pressure due to these obstacles in the exam.

Chetry also spoke about the difficulties faced by students in the area. "Suppose they prepared for a subject of the examination, but due to lack of internet connection and electricity, they didn't get the news of exam cancellation, so next they reached the examination hall after traveling around 40 kilometers and then got the news about question paper leak and exam cancellation. So, they break down mentally at that time, hence the government should understand the situation," he said.

Chetry further emphasized that the SEBA HSLC examination does not receive the same level of importance as government job examinations. He requested the state government and the Chief Minister to take responsibility for the bad things that happen and conduct examinations smoothly and safely.

The conference was attended by fifteen regional committee members along with local residents, including members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council's executive committee, Sumit Rabha, Sonaram Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyary, and many other Rabha and Gorkha leaders. Nagarmal Swargiary, Executive Member of RHAC, also addressed the conference and highlighted the challenges faced by the remote and underdeveloped area of Lumpi. He urged the Chief Minister to visit Lumpi with development schemes, not just when there are border disputes.

The conference was presided over by the Kamrup District Gorkha Kalyan Parisad's president Dulal Rana and Secretary Kailash Sharma. The Gurkha community of Lumpi is now calling on the state government to take necessary measures to ensure that exams are conducted smoothly and without any hindrances.