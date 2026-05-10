Assam Guv Lakshman Prasad Acharya invites Himanta Biswa Sarma to form government in Assam

Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday, May 10, invited Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the next government in Assam, paving the way for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to begin its third consecutive term in the State.

The development came after leaders of the NDA met the Governor at Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the government with Sarma at the helm.

In an official statement, Lok Bhavan said the Governor had invited Sarma to form the new government and would administer the oath of office and secrecy to him, along with members of the new Council of Ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 12 in Guwahati.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This will mark the NDA’s third successive term in Assam since the alliance first came to power in 2016 under former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma, who first assumed office in 2021, is set to become the first non-Congress Chief Minister in Assam to serve two consecutive terms.

The NDA secured a commanding mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front won 10 seats each.