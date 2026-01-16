Assam Guv underscores role of GI products in preserving heritage, boosting sustainable livelihoods

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on January 15, highlighted the crucial role of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products in preserving folk art, traditional knowledge and environmentally sustainable practices, while stressing the need to link such products with global markets.

Speaking at the inauguration of the four-day ‘GI Mahotsav: Promoting India’s Heritage through GI Products’, Acharya said GI-tagged products not only enhance the income and dignity of artisans and farmers but also safeguard India’s rich cultural heritage. The event is an initiative of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner.

The Governor said protecting these heritages and connecting them to international markets is vital for empowering local communities and strengthening the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Emphasising the role of women and youth, he described them as the driving forces of the GI-based economy.

He noted that innovation, technology and entrepreneurship among youth can help integrate GI products with branding, startups and e-commerce platforms, and called for coordinated efforts by the central and state governments, industry bodies and the private sector to fully realise the sector’s potential.

Explaining the significance of Geographical Indications, Acharya said a GI tag certifies that a product originates from a specific region and derives its unique quality, reputation and characteristics from that place. He added that India ranks among the leading countries in terms of registered GI products, reflecting its vast cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions.

Referring to Assam, the Governor said the state holds a distinctive position in India’s GI landscape, with products deeply rooted in local geography, ecology and community knowledge. He cited Muga and Eri silk, Sarthebari bell metal craft, Asharikandi terracotta, Assam tea and Kaji Nemu as key examples of the state’s rich GI identity.