The Guwahati airport authority at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, has issued an advisory, asking passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure.

The advisory has been issued to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season.

“We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.

“International as well as domestic passengers, travelling through our airport, are advised to reach at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled flight,” the Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said in the advisory.

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The advisory also stated that due to increased VIP and passenger movement, often there is congestion on roads and traffic is diverted.

“To avoid delays caused by that, please reach the airport well in advance,” the advisory issued by the Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), the operator of LGBI Airport, added.

Earlier in order to meet the challenges presented by this unprecedented growth in air traffic, the Airports Authority of India is undertaking the development of infrastructure at the airports, depending upon the commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land etc.

Further, in order to boost the growth in the aviation sector, AAI and other private airport operators have taken up the development of new and existing airports with a projected capital expenditure of around Rs. 98,000 crores over the next five years.