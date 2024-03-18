India's insatiable appetite for travel continues to drive exploration across the nation, with bustling hubs like Delhi and Mumbai firmly entrenched among the world's busiest airports. This fervor for discovering new destinations extends beyond metropolitan areas, as revealed by a recent survey conducted by Wowtickets.com, a UK-based platform recently launched in India.

In a bid to gauge the travel preferences of Indians, Wowtickets.com delved into search data to uncover intriguing trends. Among the findings, it was discovered that alongside perennial favorites such as Goa and Srinagar, there has been a notable surge in interest in lesser-known destinations, particularly tier two cities like Pune and Patna. However, one standout revelation from the survey was the rising prominence of Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, as a highly sought-after travel destination.

The enchanting allure of Guwahati, nestled along the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra River, has captured the imagination of travelers seeking diverse experiences. From its rich cultural tapestry to the serene beauty of its natural landscapes, Guwahati offers a myriad of attractions for the intrepid explorer.

Commenting on the survey findings, Wowtickets.com spokesperson remarked, "The inclusion of Guwahati among the most searched travel destinations in India underscores the growing curiosity among travelers to venture beyond traditional tourist circuits and explore the uncharted beauty of Northeast India."