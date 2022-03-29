Guwahati boy Debajit Sarma, a professional Arm-wrestler won the 95 kg category of the open national arm wrestling championship held in Delhi on March 27. The arm-wrestling championship was organized by Lions Empire Group, with the tournament taking place in Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital. Previously, the club had invited many world arm-wrestling champions as honorary guests.

Debajit has been named the squad captain of the Assam arm-wrestling team. While speaking with G Plus, the arm wrestler gave his thoughts on the event. “It was a wonderful feeling to be a part of the championship and more so in winning the gold. Meeting arm wrestlers from across the world was a special experience and I got to learn from everyone,” he told G Plus. He was also asked about the scope of arm-wrestling as a sport in Assam to which he replied by saying that earlier there was no glamour or proper coverage of the game, but with proper coverage of the game by the media, the scope has widened in today’s times.