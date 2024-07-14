In a disturbing incident at T Sin Q - Sports cum Lounge Bar in Guwahati, two young women were allegedly subjected to a brutal assault by a bar bouncer, an episode captured on camera.

Reports indicate that the victims were forcibly dragged out of the establishment before being physically assaulted by the bouncers on the street. One victim, speaking to the media, recounted the experience: "There was a scuffle outside the bar, and when my friend and I went to see what was happening, we were confronted and attacked by the bouncers. They even took away my belongings, including my mobile phone and a gold chain."

City police responded to the situation, detaining three individuals in connection with the assault on Sunday. The detained persons are currently undergoing questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.