The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken disciplinary action against Lakhan Lal Meena, the Joint Secretary (Adhoc) and Regional Officer stationed in Guwahati, Assam. In a directive issued by Nidhi Chibber, Chairperson of CBSE, Meena has been placed under suspension effective immediately.

The suspension order, outlined in a notification from CBSE, cited the contemplation of disciplinary proceedings against Meena. As per Rule 9.1 of Chapter 9 of CBSE Service Rules, 1985, Meena has been suspended with immediate effect. Additionally, Meena has been instructed not to leave the CBSE headquarters in Delhi without prior permission from the competent authority during the duration of the suspension.

While the CBSE notification did not specify the reasons behind the disciplinary action, it coincides with ongoing legal challenges faced by Meena. Notably, Meena is embroiled in a case of alleged dowry harassment and assault, filed by the Prayagraj Police in the Allahabad High Court.

The case stems from an FIR lodged against Meena in 2013 at Dhumanganj police station, Allahabad, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Prohibition (DP) Act. Despite interim relief granted by the High Court and a stay on proceedings in the criminal case, a recent development saw the issuance of a non-bailable warrant by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Allahabad. Meena was summoned on February 2, 2024, due to discrepancies in the availability of updated information regarding the interim order.