As the Guwahati city struggles to escape the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Guwahati on August 18 said that the Kamrup Metropolitan district is expected to have isolated thunderstorms with lightning and light rain.



"IMD Guwahati has issued forecast for thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall which is very likely to occur at isolated places over Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts in the next 3 hours", ASDMA said in a statement.

Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) has published the forecast in the public interest to protect the security and welfare of local citizens.

During the monsoon season, it is common for some locations to experience unforeseen meteorological phenomena including thunderstorms and lightning. Such climatic occurrences pose a risk to infrastructure, human life, and property; as a result, it's imperative that the public is always informed and vigilant.