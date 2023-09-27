A college student who had lately vanished was discovered dead at his leased home in Guwahati's Bamunimaidan district under strange circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Narzary, a fifth semester student at Gossaigaon college.

Sources informed that Raja was a resident of Saraibil in Gossaigaon under Kokrajhar district and for the past 2 months, he was employed at a gutkha company situated at Bamunimaidan area in Guwahati city.

According to information received, Raja, who had gone missing on September 23, was found hanging inside the toilet of his rented house on Tuesday morning.

Given the numerous damage marks that were discovered on his body, there are strong signs of wrongdoing. According to his relatives, it was a case of deliberate murder.

The event has been reported to city police, and a probe into it has been started.