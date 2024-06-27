A local court has framed charges against a doctor couple and several associates in a high-profile child abuse case, highlighting severe violations of child protection laws. Dr. Wul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta, along with others, face multiple charges under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Key Charges

Dr. Wul Islam: Charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376 AB of the IPC.

Dr. Sangeeta Dutta: Charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, as well as Sections 326A and 376 AB of the IPC.

Additional Charges: Both doctors face charges under Sections 466, 471, and 370 (5) of the IPC.

Dr. Wailul Islam, a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon, and his wife, psychiatrist Dr. Sangeeta Datta, were arrested in May from different locations in Guwahati. The arrest followed the rescue of their young daughter, who was found tied to a pole on the terrace of their Hatigaon residence with visible injuries.

The couple faces multiple grave charges, including "attempt to murder," "human trafficking," "rape of a woman under 12 years of age," and "forgery" under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, they have been charged with "penetrative sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and "punishment for cruelty to child" under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Dr. Islam was apprehended from his Hatigaon residence on May 5,2023 while Dr. Datta was arrested from the Khanapara area on May 6, 2023. Both remain in judicial custody as the legal proceedings continue.