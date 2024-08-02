A Guwahati-based doctor has fallen victim to a sophisticated financial scam, losing Rs 2 crore after being lured by a fraudulent investment scheme via a Facebook link. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, clicked on an unsolicited link on the social media platform, which redirected him to a Telegram group offering investment tips.

Initially, the doctor experienced positive returns from the tips provided by the group, which encouraged him to invest more money. However, after three months of promising returns, issues arose when he attempted to withdraw his earnings. The scammers, posing as investment advisers, began imposing fake 'taxes' on the returns, ultimately siphoning off Rs 2 crore under the guise of these charges.

Once the amount was embezzled, the perpetrators severed all communication with the doctor, leaving him unable to contact them. Realizing he had been scammed, the doctor reported the incident to the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

In response, cyber police have launched an investigation and successfully recovered Rs 42,18,739 of the total Rs 2,01,73,200 stolen. The recovered funds have been returned to the doctor's account. A police official stated, "Efforts are on to recover the remaining amount."