The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on February 22 sent Bandana Kalita, the prime accused in the double murder case in Guwahati, to six days in police custody.

Two other suspects in the case namely Arup Deka and Dhonti Deka were produced in the court on February 20 and the court sentenced them to seven days in police remand.

They are currently in the Noonmati police station's custody.

On the other hand, Kalita had admitted during her interrogation that the two accomplices had lied on her orders and carried out the murder.

It should be mentioned that Kalita is the main suspect and with the help of Arup and Dhanjit, she planned to kill her husband and mother-in-law.

The mother and son were murdered by the trio, whose bodies were cut up and stored in a refrigerator for three days before they went on a killing spree in Meghalaya.