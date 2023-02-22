Prime suspect in the sensational Guwahati double murder case, Bandana Kalita, will be produced before the court on February 22.



Bandana Kalita was placed under four-day police remand by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court. On February 22, her time in police custody comes to an end.



On February 21, the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were brought before the court by Guwahati police. They were placed under police remand for seven days. They are currently in the Noonmati police station's custody.



Bandana Kalita, on the other hand, reportedly admitted during her interrogation that the two accomplices had lied on her orders and carried out the murder.



It should be mentioned that Bandana Kalita is the main suspect. With the help of Arup and Dhanjit, she planned to kill her husband and mother-in-law.



The mother-and-son duo were murdered by the trio, whose bodies were cut up and stored in a refrigerator for three days before they went on a killing spree in Meghalaya.



Also read : Delhi Shraddha style murder: Guwahati woman brutally murders husband, mother-in-law, stores body parts in refrigerator