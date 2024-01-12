In a significant stride towards positioning Guwahati as a major hub for biosciences research in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the city's growing prominence with the presence of prestigious institutions. The Chief Minister highlighted the collective strength of IIT, AIIMS, the newly inaugurated NIPER campus, and the upcoming National Forensic Sciences University, all contributing to the city's emerging stature in the field of biosciences.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually inaugurated the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) campus at Changsari. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

The state-of-the-art NIPER campus, constructed at a cost of ₹157 crores, spans an impressive 27,688 square meters. The inauguration ceremony marked a pivotal moment for the city, bringing together dignitaries and experts to celebrate the advancements in pharmaceutical education and research.

In addition to the NIPER inauguration, the day witnessed the launch of projects totaling ₹105 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PM ABHIM). Furthermore, an allocation of ₹150 crores was announced for the upgradation of Assam Medical College under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).