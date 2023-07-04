A teenage girl in Guwahati reportedly took her own life following the alleged circulation of her private photos and videos by her boyfriend on social media platforms. The incident occurred near the Gandhi Mandap locality in the city.

Responding to the situation, police apprehended one Amit Medhi in connection with the case. It has been revealed that Amit was romantically involved with the victim. The police, investigating the matter, recovered a suicide note from the victim's bedroom on July 3. Addressing her parents, the girl expressed wrote, "Sorry Ma, Sorry Papa, Sorry Babu, Sorry Didi."

The police have also confiscated a mobile phone believed to belong to the accused, which may hold crucial evidence related to the distressing incident. Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been sent for an autopsy to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her decision.

Further investigation is underway.