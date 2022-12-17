Guwahati High Court on December 17 has directed all the concerned authorities to set up electric crematoriums at all District Headquarters. Replying to a petition filed by Bijan Chakraborty seeking the installation of electrical or LPG crematoriums in Assam, the High Court said that the petitioner-in-person has taken the Court through the factual matrix and has outlined the advantages of electric/LPG crematorium vis-a-vis traditional method of cremation.

As per the order, the petitioner has appealed to the court to direct the authorities to set up electrical/LPG crematoriums in Assam and initiate steps to make the electrical/LPG crematoriums functional.The points on the petition also added, “Initiate steps for awareness of the people about the eco-friendly benefits of the electrical/LPG crematoriums and to encourage them to use the same for funeral.”



It further appealed to the court to direct the authorities to disseminate information about the availability of ‘Green Cremation Pyres’ and its benefits in various media like TV, radio, newspaper etc. to motivate people in this regard.

The fact that many states outside Assam has established electric crematories, it is now high time that Assam should also work towards protecting the environment and wildlife. D Saikia, the Advocate General, expressed that, even though the facility has been made available in certain places, the public mostly prefer the traditional method on emotional grounds.

HC mentioned that, the concerned authorities will carry out the process in a phased manner however, as expeditiously as possible.The petitioner-in-person cited a newspaper report published dated 12.11.2022, expressing the non-availability of electric crematoriums in Goalpara.

The order copy listed added, “The petitioner relied upon the averments made in the petition and asserted that as is found in other States of India, the State of Assam also owes a duty to protect the environment and safeguard the forest and wildlife as, according to Mr Bijan Chakraborty, the petitioner-in-person, because of the traditional method of cremation, ultimately trees are destroyed and damaged.”

D Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, submitted that the grievance ventilated by the petitioner has been taken into consideration by the respondent authorities and, relying upon the statements made on oath by the respondent (Directorate of Municipal Administration). The Advocate General submitted that the Director of Municipal Administration, Assam, will make endeavour to establish an electric/LPG crematorium at every District Headquarters of the State of Assam in a phased manner.

The Advocate General also expressed that even though the electric crematorium facility is available at some places, the public at large, sometimes, for their own emotional reasons, prefers traditional method of cremation.

