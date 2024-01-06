A journalist based in Guwahati, who alleged physical assault by the District Commissioner of Assam's Nagaon district on January 5, has written a letter to the Governor of Assam demanding judicial enquiry into the incident.

The journalist, identified as Deepankar Medhi, alleged that he was assaulted by Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah in his office. The journalist had reportedly gone to meet the DC for some work, leading to his subsequent removal from the premises by security personnel.

"The Nagaon Press Club today staged a 2-hour sit-in against the physical assault of senior journalist Deepankar Medhi of electronic media, NB News, Assam, by district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah. We request you through a memorandum to provide justice to the journalist through a proper investigation into the incident. We have also demanded a judicial inquiry against District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah," mentioned a letter by Nagaon Press Club to the Governor of Assam.

Reports have also surfaced indicating the seizure of journalist Medhi's camera, with allegations claiming intentional erasure of its data before it was returned to him.

Following the incident, Medhi was detained for several hours at the police station before his eventual release. Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah while speaking to India Today NE fervently denied any assault on the journalist, labelling the incident as 'unfortunate.' He was quoted saying, 'Nothing of that sort has happened. It is an unfortunate incident, but I would not like to further comment. There was no assault.'

Shah further claimed that Medhi started recording their conversation without his consent, triggering his reaction. The media fraternity in Assam has reacted with indignation, demanding a comprehensive investigation and appropriate action regarding the incident in light of the conflicting narratives.

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