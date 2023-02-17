Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on February 17 said that two of the Rajasthan Royals' home games in the next IPL 2023 will be played at the Barasapara Stadium in Guwahati.

The matches are scheduled on April 8 and April 10.

''Negotiations between ACA and Rajasthan management are doing well. Some reports state that the IPL schedule will be made public around 5 PM today,'' Gogoi said while speaking to the media.

''Guwahati likely to host 3-4 IPL matches in 2023 and KKR and Rajasthan Royals are interested in playing home matches in Guwahati”, a twitter user claimed earlier on October 20, 2020.

Guwahati was selected to host three IPL games for the Rajasthan Royals earlier in 2020, but the Covid pandemic prevented it from happening. The region's IPL supporters are currently waiting for some good news regarding the Guwahati matches.