A man was shot by a stray bullet near the Rani police station, Guwahati on December 20, creating panic among the residents.

According to sources, the incident happened while the man was on the way to pick up his child from Carmel School close to Rani Police Station.

The victim has been named as Milan Das, a Tarapati area resident who was shot in the right hand.

Das was sent right away to the Rani Community Health Center for treatment.

Locals believe the bullet originated from a close-by firing range, although the precise reason has not yet been determined.

A few days ago, in Baksa, a civilian was seriously injured by a bullet after forest service personnel opened fire because they thought he was a poacher.

Nirmal Basumatary, the victim, was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment after suffering critical injuries.

According to sources, Nirmal was in the forest gathering wood when the unfortunate incident took place.

The police arrived at the scene and immediately began an investigation after learning about the occurrence.

Despite being taken to the Baksa civil hospital, Nirmal was transferred to the GMCH because of his deteriorating health.

On the other hand, the police had detained Rakesh Islari, another suspect. Nirmal had accompanied Islari into the forest.

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