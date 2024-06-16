Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, a resident of Noonmati in Guwahati, has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) for his alleged involvement in aiding terrorist organizations operating in Manipur. The arrest follows a coordinated operation that led to the seizure of drone components intended for illicit activities.

STF officials revealed that Mishra's arrest is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle networks facilitating the supply of advanced technology to banned groups.

This development comes shortly after the apprehension of another individual from Manipur, Khaigoulen Kipgen, in Guwahati on June 14. Kipgen was found in possession of equipment crucial for drone assembly, highlighting persistent attempts by banned outfits in Manipur to acquire sophisticated technology.

"The STF's operation has yielded critical evidence linking Mishra and others to an organized effort to supply terrorist groups with drone technology," said a statement issued by the police headquarters. Mishra has been booked under sections 121 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

This development follows closely on the heels of another arrest made on June 14, when Khaigoulen Kipgen from Manipur was apprehended in Guwahati with 10 TB30 intelligent flight batteries used in drone manufacture.