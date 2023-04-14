The body of a man from Guwahati has been recovered from a tourist vehicle in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

The corpse was retrieved by Ri Bhoi Police from a car parked on the roadside at 9th Mile Baridua, outside the CRPF camp gate.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Sen, son of Mitun Sen, a resident of Jayanagar under the Beltola Police Station in Guwahati.

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The cause of death has not yet been determined. The deceased was subsequently sent to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened an inquiry into the event and are attempting to put together what happened to lead to his death.

There have been also allegations of the Hynniewtrep A'chik National Movement (HANM) threatening visitors in Shillong.

Three HANM members were also been detained for reportedly threatening visitors staying at a Shillong guest home with terrible repercussions.

On April 6, authorities opened a complaint at Rynjah police station under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and warned anybody against taking the law into their own hands by interrupting tourist visits to the state.