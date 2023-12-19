Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 19 on the microblogging site X that the ambitious Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra River has achieved nearly 80 per cent completion and is set to open to the public as scheduled.

In June 2023, plans for a six-lane bridge-cum-road project were unveiled with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion in Guwahati. The project, spanning across the Brahmaputra to connect Guwahati and North Guwahati, is on track to be completed by 2024.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism about the progress, stating, "We will soon be able to decongest Guwahati. The six-lane bridge connecting the city to North Guwahati will be ready next year."

The 8.4 km bridge, a significant infrastructure endeavor, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2608 crore.

The main span of the bridge is designed to be 1.24 km long. Once commuters cross the bridge from Guwahati, the road will extend into six lanes, reaching up to Gauripur.