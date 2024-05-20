The Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry service has been suspended once again due to severe weather conditions affecting the region. Recent storm surges have caused significant disruption, particularly at night, raising concerns for residents and authorities alike.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati has issued an urgent forecast predicting thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and intermittent light to moderate rain. These conditions are expected to impact isolated areas in the Kamrup Metropolitan and West Karbi Anglong districts over the next few hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has provided further details on the expected weather, indicating that Guwahati and surrounding areas will experience temperatures ranging from a maximum of 31°C to a minimum of 23°C. The broader northeastern region is also set to receive moderate rain, with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya most affected, alongside several parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

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The issued warnings are comprehensive, highlighting the severity of the expected weather:

1. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are forecasted for isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2. Thunderstorms with lightning are anticipated in isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Meghalaya.

4. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

This extensive alert underscores the need for preparedness and caution as the region braces for potential disruptions. Authorities and residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.