The Inland Water Transport Department has announced the temporary suspension of the Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services, effective from July 16. This decision comes in response to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River, and it aims to prioritize passenger safety and prevent any potential mishaps.

The department has taken this precautionary measure due to the increased water level, which poses potential risks to the smooth operation of ferry services. The suspension will remain in effect until the water level stabilizes and it is deemed safe to resume operations.

This is not the first instance of ferry service suspensions caused by the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River. On July 9, the Department of Inland Water Transport had temporarily suspended the ferry services between Kamalabari in Majuli and Nimatighat in Jorhat. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of travelers and vessels in light of the challenging river conditions.