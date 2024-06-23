The Regional Passport Office in Guwahati has been honoured with the 'Passport Seva Puraskar' at the annual Regional Passport Officers conference. Cherakung Zeliang, IFS, the Regional Passport Officer of Guwahati, received the award from Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs. The conference was held in New Delhi on June 22.

This accolade recognises outstanding performance among 37 Regional Passport Offices nationwide. The evaluation criteria set by the Ministry of External Affairs include efficiency in grievance handling, average print and distribution time, same-day file processing, and per-staff productivity.

The Guwahati office's jurisdiction extends beyond Assam, covering five other northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland. This award highlights the office's commitment to serving the diverse population of the region effectively.