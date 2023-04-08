Guwahati City police have arrested a Bangladeshi national for possessing a fake passport in the Paltanbazar area of the city. The police apprehended the accused based on intelligence inputs from the Paltanbazar bus station, along with an agent who allegedly helped the accused to illegally enter the country with a fake passport. The identity of both the accused has not been established yet.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is underway to unearth further linkages. This is not the first incident where illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been caught in the city. On April 6, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station for illegally entering India.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Kayum, Ajim Ali, and Sajjil Miya, residents of Bangladesh's Sylhet district. The trio had entered the country with forged passports and Aadhar cards. The police also confiscated several Bangladeshi documents from their possession. The suspects had spent six months working in Kashmir before returning to Assam.

As per reports, the police have arrested several agents who help illegal immigrants to enter India through the porous borders. The use of fake passports and other documents is a common practice among illegal immigrants, and the government is taking measures to address the issue.