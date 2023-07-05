Guwahati city police seized a large amount of illicit substances and detained three smugglers at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Lokhra region on July 5.

Police searched the three after receiving a tip and discovered 10 packages of heroin weighing 150 grammes from their possesion. The recovered items in the foreign market are believed to be worth roughly Rs 12 lakh, according to police.

Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi, and Ram Subba have been identified as the smugglers apprehended.

While Subba is from Gohpur in Assam, the Gamlin and Gayedi are from Arunachal Pradesh. It has been revealed that the trio was involved in drug trafficking in several sections of the region.

The trio has been apprehended, and an inquiry into other connections has begun.

Last month, two drug peddlers were nabbed carrying 2.5 kilogrammes of heroin during an Assam Police operation in Karimganj district.

The Karimganj Police, who were conducting a drug-fighting operation in the area, apprehended a vehicle coming from Mizoram and recovered 2.5 kilogrammes of heroin from it.

Two peddlers were caught in connection with the seizure. Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain have been recognised as the peddlers.