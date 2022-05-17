On Monday night, Guwahati police arrested a narcotics peddler in the Lachit Park area and seized a large amount of drugs from his possession.

The operation was carried out late last night by a team from the Jalukbari Police Station of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD).

Officials reported that they were in possession of 32.01 grammes of heroin, 74 vials, and two soap boxes.

Animur Rahman, a resident of Garigaon near Jalukbari in Guwahati, has been identified as the arrested peddler.

A mobile phone and his two-wheeler were also taken into custody by police.

Additional legal action has been taken.