Guwahati police on January 23 booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.8 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused have been identified as Angshuman Pal.

Angshuman reportedly operated a a tour company called “Visa Service and Discovery Tours and Travels” in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati.

According to reports, Angshuman promised a person and defrauded him with 1.8 lakhs rupees. The person wanted to travel to United Kingdom and Angshuman took the money from him in the name of visa and flight booking expenses.

On January 1 , the victim paid the money to Angshuman but since he was not contacted back , he was worried and concerned. When there was no follow-up , he reached Chandamari police station and lodged a complaint against Angshuman Pal. Based on the complaint police apprehended the accused in fraud case.

Police said that Angshuman Pal is in their custody and further investigation is on.

Earlier on 20th January, Dispur Police arrested a fraud, Shamsuddin Ahmed, from Badarpur. The police are taking him to Guwahati. Ahmed has a case (304/2020) registered against him on the charge of collecting money from people with the promise of paying double interest in return. After collecting around Rs 10 lakh, he has since been absconding.