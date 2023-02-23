A man was arrested on February 23 in connection with a murder that happened in Guwahati nine years ago.

Reports suggested that Ali Hussain, the accused, was detained by Geetanagar Police when he arrived at Janata Bhawan to perform some contractual work.

Hussain was arrested based on a case lodged at the police station.

The victim, known as Mohammad Saqlain Mushtaq, was lured by a woman to the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati in April 2014, and after arriving there, he was taken away by a gang of individuals.

The accused kidnapped him and then wanted a hefty price in exchange for his release.

After the group later murdered Mushtaq, a police report was filed at Geetanagar Police Station.

Five people have been detained by the police in connection with the murders so far, and three more are still evading capture.