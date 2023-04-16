Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah has tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16. The Assam government IPS officer was appointed as the Guwahati Police Commissioner in place of IPS Harmeet Singh on December 13, 2022.

This news comes just a few days after a teenager was reportedly tested positive in Assam's Demow. Traces of the Covid-19 virus were found during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on the girl, who is a resident of Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam. The girl was reportedly down with high fever for the last few days, after which the family decided to go for a Covid-19 test.

The situation in Delhi is also alarming as the city recorded its highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases in more than seven months on April 15. With a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent, Delhi added 1,149 Covid cases. One fatality was recorded, but the health department said coronavirus was not the primary cause of death. The city's positivity rate has now mounted to 31.9 per cent with the addition of 1,396 new cases on April 16.