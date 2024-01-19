In view of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20, the following traffic restrictions/regulations will be imposed in Guwahati City.

1. All commercial goods carrying vehicles including LMV/MMV/ HMV will be restricted at GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, and AT Road from 12 noon till 7 pm on that day.

2. ASTC buses, Inter-district buses and City buses plying over GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road and AT Road will be regulated from 12 noon till 7 pm.

3. Slow-moving vehicles like E Rickshaws, thela, and Rickshaws will be restricted on GS Road, Punjabari Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, AT Road from 12 noon to 7 pm.

4. All commercial goods carrying vehicles (LMV/MMV/ HMV) will be restricted on NH27 from 12 noon till 7 pm.

5. All commercial goods carrying vehicles ( LMV/ MMV/ HMV ) will be restricted on NH17 from 4 pm till 8 pm on that day.



Also Read: Assam: Amit Shah to inaugurate Brahmaputra Riverfront Development's 1st phase on Jan 20, CM reviews preparations

These restrictions will be relaxed for the school buses, ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency vehicles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development on January 20.

Ahead of the inauguration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally inspected the venue on January 18, taking stock of the preparations. During his visit, the Chief Minister stated the need for flawless execution, instructing all officials to ensure the smooth passage of the program.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah marked another milestone by inaugurating a groundbreaking Cyber Security Operations Centre at the Assam Rifles headquarters on January 18.



This center, a first among the central armed police forces, is poised to enhance the cyber security posture of the force significantly.

The Cyber Security Operations Centre will play a pivotal role in real-time monitoring of the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN), ensuring the mitigation of external threats and preventing cyber violations. The facility, equipped with state-of-the-art data monitoring devices, will operate 24/7 to safeguard against cyber threats.