The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a set of restrictions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Guwahati visit who will embark on a two-day visit to Assam from February 3 and is scheduled to inaugurate several developments projects, besides addressing a public rally at Khanapara veterinary college grounds here on Sunday.

To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like Ambulances and fire tenders, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd and 4th February 2024 during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Guwahati.



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1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 2 PM to 11 PM on 3rd February 2024 and from 4 AM to 6 PM on 4th February 2024.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari road, B. Barooah road, GNB road, MG road, AT road and DG road from 2 PM to 10 PM on r February, 2024.

3. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari road, Sixmile-Narengi Road, Tripura (Gali) Road, Beltola Bazar Road, Beltola-Basistha Road from 5 AM to 6 PM on 4th February, 2024.

4. ASTC Buses/ City Buses will be regulated accordingly depending upon the traffic scenario of the City

5. There will be no any restriction on the movement of emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc. on 3rd & 4th February 2024.