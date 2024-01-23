In view of the scheduled Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 23, the following traffic restrictions/regulations will be imposed in Guwahati City.

In view of the proposed "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" of the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi on January 23 through Guwahati via Jorabat-Khanapara-Basistha Chariali-Lakhara-Gorchuk-Jalukbari, there might be Traffic Congestion on NH-27 ( National Highway 27) from Khanapara to Jalukbari.

Guwahati Traffic Police advises the general public to avoid that stretch from Khanapara to Jalukbari Rotary on National Highway-27 on 23/01/2024 from 9 am to 4 pm. Instead, commuters may take the GS Road.



Also Read: Rahul Gandhi talks of reason behind starting Nyay Yatra from Manipur, targets PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the course of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, reached Meghalaya on January 22, where he addressed a gathering at the Ri-bhoi district.

Addressing the crowd, Gandhi talked of the idea behind starting the Nyay Yatra in trouble-torn Manipur. Here, he blamed the BJP and RSS for the crisis that continues to engulf Manipur.

"The reason is that the ideology of the RSS and BJP has destroyed the idea of Manipur. The politics of hatred and violence have torn the state apart, causing hundreds of deaths and thousands of people to lose their property. It's a complete tragedy! That's why we wanted to send a message to the rest of India about the pain the people of Manipur are feeling," said Gandhi.