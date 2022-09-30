The Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati police traffic issued a notice to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently able persons on the road, restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the day of immersion of Goddess Durga Devi on October 5th, 2022.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 1 PM of October 5th, 2022 and shall remain in force till completion of immersion.

The notice stated, “All vehicles, except idol carrying vehicles, coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall not be allowed to enter MC Road and instead shall be diverted via GNB Road, TC Point and RBI Point to Panbazar over bridge North point. The vehicles shall then take left turn and proceed to AT Road for respective destinations.”

“No vehicles except idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to take right turn at District Library point from GNB Road to KLB Road.”

It mentioned, “All vehicles coming from Jalukbari, Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari, Dispur side shall be regulated at Apollo point on MG Road and diverted via TRP Road, then to HB Road or AT Road. These vehicles shall proceed either to KLB Road via HB Road (towards Chandmari, Noonmati and Geetanagar) or to AT Road (towards Dispur and Khanapara).”

“All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati shall be regulated and diverted via Tayabullah Road and GNB Road. TRP Road and HB Road shall be one way from Apollo point side,” it further said.

It further said, “All idol carrying vehicles coming from Chandmari side shall be regulated at TC Point and diverted via MC Road, FC Road and MG Road. Idol carrying vehicles from Tokobari, Paltanbazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari,Chatribari, Bishnupur and Lalganesh areas shall move either, via (a) BK Kakoti Road, Ulubari, GS Road, Paltanbazar, Panbazar road over bridge, MLN Road and MG Road, or via (b) AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Panbazar road over bridge, ML Nehru Road and MG Road.”

It further highlighted, “Idol carrying vehicles from Kumarpara, Athgaon and Fatasil areas shall move via AT Road, TRP Road, Kedar Road and MG Road to Kaachomarighat. Idol carrying vehicles from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh and Christianbasti areas are to move via GS Road, Bhangagarh, Rajgarh Road, RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road), GNB Road, Guwahati Club, TC Point, MC Road, FC Road and MG Road. Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Dispur and Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road), GNB Road, Guwahati Club, TC Point, MC Road, FC Road and MG Road. No idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to move on B.Baruah road from Ulubari to TC point.”