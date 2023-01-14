In order to prevent accidents on the occasion of Uruka, Guwahati Police will keep strict vigilance and will conduct searches from January 14.

As per reports, officials of transport department, traffic police and excise department will conduct operation at several locations in the city to check criminal activities and also to prevent accidents.

Police officials have also conducted awareness programme across the city about the dangers of drink and drive.Earlier Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 13 asked the residents of the city who will be leaving for their native villages on the occasion of Magh Bihu to lock their houses in order to secure their properties to foil attempts of robbery.

He said, “People will definitely go to their villages or be on tour on Bihu, but lock your homes using double locks and ask your neighbour or the people you trust to look after your house till you return. The police will do their duty to ensure the safety and security of residents but they should also be on their guard.”

Earlier on January 12 , Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah urged residents not to vacate their homes and attend the Bihu festival in the midst of the rush to embrace Bhogali in the state.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Diganta Borah said, “The police will undoubtedly ensure people's safety and security, but residents must also take precautions to secure their homes. We advise citizens not to completely evacuate their homes.

Earlier on January 8, an on-duty cop became the latest target after two bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on December 3 night took to the streets to take stock of the situation and police patrolling.

To ensure public safety and security, Guwahati police on December 3, conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in Guwahati.