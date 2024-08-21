In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police have arrested two individuals accused of running an extortion racket while falsely posing as members of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). The arrests, made public on Tuesday, came in the wake of a complaint lodged by the proprietor of The Tiles Gallery, a business located in the Tetelia area of Guwahati.

According to the complaint, which was filed on August 17, 2024, the proprietor reported receiving a threatening handwritten letter on July 31, 2024. The letter, purportedly from an individual identifying himself as Anup Chetia, contained the phrase ‘Swadhin Asom’ and directed the recipient to contact a specific phone number. Upon making the call, the complainant was met with demands for money, coupled with threats of severe consequences should the payment not be made.

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Faced with these threats, the complainant handed over Rs 20,000 to an associate of the caller near Radisson Blu hotel on August 17, 2024.

The subsequent investigation led the police to Raju Das, a resident of Kalitapara, and Paban Darjee, from Arundhati Nagar. Both individuals have a history of involvement in similar extortion activities, with prior cases registered against them at Panbazar and Paltanbazar Police Stations. The investigation revealed that they had successfully extorted money from multiple commercial establishments across Guwahati City.

Acting on the gathered intelligence, the West Guwahati Police swiftly apprehended both suspects, who are currently in the custody of Jalukbari Police. Authorities are continuing their investigation to unravel further details about the extent of the extortion racket.