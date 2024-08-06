Guwahati police took to Twitter to commend their officers' dedication during severe flooding that hit Assam's capital on August 5. The tweet praised the "unflinching commitment" of uniformed personnel who worked tirelessly to assist city residents amid challenging weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall led to widespread waterlogging across Guwahati, causing significant disruptions to daily life. Major roads and peripheral areas experienced extensive flooding, leaving commuters, schoolchildren, and even ambulances stranded for hours.

The flooding affected numerous areas including Zoo Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Ganeshguri, and Dispur. Residents also reported power outages in several neighbourhoods.

In response to the inclement weather, the Kamrup Metropolitan administration ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Tuesday. This decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff as the city grapples with the aftermath of the downpour.